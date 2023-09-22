Saas-Based SCM Market To Reach USD 26.0 Billion By 2030 | Emerging Technological And Business Opportunities

SaaS-based SCM industry

SaaS-based SCM provide end-to-end visibility on goods & product mobility through enhanced analytics and supply chain forecasting models.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report, the global SaaS-based SCM industry generated $7.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, development of industrial-grade digital technology, and upsurge in need for improved supply chain visibility drive the growth of the global SaaS-based SCM market . However, security concerns over cloud deployment among enterprises restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in ICT spending and adoption of SaaS-based SCM software by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 310 Pages) at:

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ Owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, various industries were affected and it became increasingly difficult to maintain the complex supply chain networks. This, in turn, raised the demand for SaaS-based SCM.

➢ According to the survey conducted by Institute for Supply Chain Management Organization in March 2020, nearly 75% of the companies highlighted the SCM disruptions in one form or other. This surged the need for supply chain visibility and increased adoption of SaaS-based SCM.

➢ Enterprises across the globe have been reviewing their supply chain strategies and becoming collaborative, resilient, and cooperative with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Based on solution, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to high level of cost savings on the total cost of ownership and increase in need for real-time material monitoring and forecasting of production plan by companies operating in several industry verticals including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and others. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to effective functioning of platforms and software.

For Report Customization:

Based on industry vertical, the consumer goods segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to smooth synchronization among in-store, online, and mobile applications for consistent consumer experience and ensuring collaboration between stakeholders for personalized customer service. However, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the need to reduce overall costs, application of advanced technologies, and implementation of new capabilities, such as digital technology and agility.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global SaaS-based SCM industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to surge in spending on transportation & logistics that improves the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains and adoption from the transportation & logistic industry in the region.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in the services sector that led business enterprises to invest heavily in SaaS-based SCM to sustain the growth and improve productivity.

Leading Market Players:

➢ Accenture

➢ SAP SE

➢ Oracle Corporation

➢ Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

➢ Infor

➢ Manhattan Associates

➢ The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

➢ HighJump (Korber AG)

➢ Kinaxis Inc.

➢ IBM Corporation

Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Reports:

1. SaaS-based Expense Management Market

2. Software as a Service (SaaS) market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn