Draft Decisions Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On 24 October 2023

1. Regarding renouncement and returning of electronic money institution licence for restricted activity issued by the Bank of Lithuania.

In October 2016, the Company obtained limited activities electronic money institution licence granting the right to issue electronic money and provide payment services set in the Article 5 of the Payments Law of the Republic of Lithuania. The purpose of obtaining this licence was takeover of payment activities of Omnitel after its merger into the Company and provision of instant payment services. In December 2017, the Company together with Bitė Lietuva and Tele2 acquired shares of UAB Mobilieji Mokėjimai in equal stakes of 33.3 per cent. Until May 2020 the undertaking was providing mobile payment services under MoQ brand. Due to changes in legislation regulating payment market, for provision of the Company's existing and future planned payment related services the licence granted by the Bank of Lithuania is not required.

Draft decision:

To renounce and return the Company's electronic money institution licence for restricted activity No. 6 issued by the Bank of Lithuania on 13 October 2016.

2. Regarding the implementation of decision.

Draft decision:

To authorise the CEO of the Company to sign all the related documents and/or notices required for the implementation of this decision and submit them to the Bank of Lithuania as well as perform any other actions related therewith in order to implement this decision. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.



