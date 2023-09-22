ESG And Sustainability Advisory Market Soars Projected US$ 72.4 Billion By 2033 With 6.3% CAGR X Herald

ESG, which encompasses a set of guidelines enabling businesses and investors to assess the comprehensive impact of their operations and long-term strategies, has gained substantial prominence. In 2021, ESG funds received contributions exceeding $1 billion USD from businesses worldwide. Over the past five to seven years, sustainability, green energy, net-zero initiatives, and renewable energy have witnessed a surge in popularity. This surge underscores the growing commitment of individuals and enterprises towards embracing sustainability as a core value.

North America is expected to accounts for a leading share of 48% of the global market.

During the historic period (2018-2022), the market expanded at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Among the end-use industries, health & life science accounted for a leading share of 21% in 2022. During the forecast period (2023-2033), the market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%

Key players associated with ESG & sustainability consulting services are Antea Group, Arcadis NV, Boston Consulting Group, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), Ernst & Young, Inogen Alliance, Jacobs, McKinsey & Group, Mott MacDonald, Ramboll Group A/S, RSK group, Stantec & Cardno, Tetra Tech Inc., Woodard & Curran, and WSP Global Inc.

Like any other consulting market, ESG & sustainability consulting is highly competitive due to the presence of several large and small firms. Earlier, it used to be only specialized sustainability advisory firms, as it was considered to be a niche topic/market. However, ever since it has become mainstream, the industry has seen the entry of well-established professional service firms.



In February 2022, Deloitte China completed the acquisition of Carbon Care Asia , a sustainability consultancy based in Hong Kong. In October 2022, Arcadis NV , a leading sustainability consulting firm, completed the acquisition of DPS Group . This acquisition will help Arcadis become a leader in consulting and engineering management for life science and semiconductor manufacturing companies.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of ESG & sustainability advisory services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Contaminated Land

Climate Change & Energy

Environmental Impact Assessment & Sustainable Development

Environment Management & Due Diligence

Water & Waste management Others (Not Mentioned Elsewhere)

Health & Life Science

Defence & Security

Public Services

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Consumer & Manufacturing

Transportation Others (Not Mentioned Elsewhere)

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

ESG and Sustainability Consulting: U.S. Setting the Global Standard:

Compared to other major global economies, the environmental consulting market in the United States has reached a mature stage of development. Within the U.S., both government entities and corporations have launched numerous initiatives aimed at reducing their carbon emissions.

The United States, recognized as one of the world's largest contributors to pollution, has seen corporations headquartered within its borders take significant steps toward setting individual targets for achieving net-zero status within the next two decades. To reach these ambitious goals, these enterprises are enlisting the assistance of professionals with expertise in sustainability.

In terms of demand for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability consulting services, the United States commands nearly 50% of the global market share. Additionally, the U.S. government has established a dedicated regulatory body tasked with closely monitoring the overall progress toward meeting these predefined targets.

