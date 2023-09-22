Digital Oscilloscope Market To Hit US$ 2,224.58 Million By 2031 | Updated Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global Digital Oscilloscope Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,483.04 Million in 2022 , also projected to grow by USD 1,517.27 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,224.58 Million by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% . A digital oscilloscope is a device used to obtain analog signal and convert into a digital signal by means of ADC (Analo to Digital Converter). In addition, digital oscilloscope stores digital data in digital memory. The key features attributing to the growth of digital oscilloscope include the ability to analyze digitally store data for latter applications. Get Sample Report @ Moreover, digital oscilloscope has wide industrial applications including electronics and research and development. Digital oscilloscope is used to troubleshoot problems in electronics circuits in addition to other functions including measuring of frequency, amplitude, and rise time of signals. In addition, they are used to test the performance of circuits and to identify potential problems in electrical and electronic devices.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 2,224.58 Million Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 4.90% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players OWON Technology Inc., Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd., Fluke Corporation, Siglent Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Pico Technologies, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Polytronic Systems Ltd., Tektronix Inc., Teledyne LeCroy, Olimex, B&K Precision, Agilent Technologies Inc. By Type Digital storage oscilloscopes (DSO), Digital phosphor oscilloscopes (DPO), Mixed signal oscilloscopes (MSO), and Digital sampling oscilloscopes By Product Type Benchtop Digital Oscilloscope and Handheld Digital Oscilloscope By End Use Automotive, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Digital Oscilloscope Market Growth Drivers:



Rising demand for automation is driving the market growth for digital oscilloscope Growing demand of oscilloscope from electronics industry for varied applications

Restraints

High cost of operation and maintenance is restraining the market growth

Opportunities

Increasing penetration of wireless devices including IoT is projected to provide opportunities for market growth

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, digital storage oscilloscopes amplifiers segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. DSOs are relatively inexpensive and easy to handle and are employed in general-purpose applications. DSOs functions by storing the waveform of an electrical signal in digital form. Thus, allowing the waveform to be displayed on the oscilloscope's screen, which is later saved to a computer for analyzing it offline.

Based on Product Type, benchtop segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Benchtop digital oscilloscopes are more popular owing to more features and capabilities offered by it including higher bandwidth, sample rate, and record length. Since benchtop digital oscilloscopes devices are typically have more advanced features, such as digital triggering, waveform analysis, and compliance testing, they are more in demand among sectors including telecommunication, healthcare, among others tends to be driving their market growth.

Based on End Use, telecommunications segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The key factors driving the growth of this segment are the rising demand for improved telecommunications infrastructure and enhanced network connectivity. In addition, the adoption of 5G connectivity is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the telecommunications segment. 5G is moreover an upcoming network of cellular technology meant to offer faster speeds and lower latency than previous generations. Thus, making it ideal for a variety of applications, such as streaming video, virtual reality, and self-driving cars.

Based on region , North America region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of Digital Oscilloscope in North American region is primarily driven by factors including adoption of digital oscilloscopes for wireless communication systems, along with the presence of key players including Fluke Corporation, Siglent Technologies, Keysight Technologies, among others. Moreover, with the growing requirement for large military and the growth of the automotive sector in the region is driving the market growth for digital oscilloscope. Furthermore, North America is home to a few of the leading digital oscilloscope manufacturers, including Tektronix Inc., Teledyne LeCroy, and Analog Devices. Since, abovementioned companies have a strong research and development (R&D) presence and invest heavily in new technologies, which is helping to drive the growth of the digital oscilloscope market in the region.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, digital oscilloscope market is divided based on the type into digital storage oscilloscopes (DSO), digital phosphor oscilloscopes (DPO), mixed signal oscilloscopes (MSO), and digital sampling oscilloscopes.

On the basis of product type, digital oscilloscope market is categorized into benchtop digital oscilloscope and handheld digital oscilloscope.

Based on end use, the digital oscilloscope market is segmented into automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the adoption of the latest technology combined with expenditures on advancements in infrastructure.

List of Major Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of product type, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -



OWON Technology Inc.

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Fluke Corporation

Siglent Technologies

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Pico Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

General Polytronic Systems Ltd.

Tektronix Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy

Olimex

B&K Precision Agilent Technologies Inc.

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Segmentation:



By Type



Digital storage oscilloscopes (DSO)



Digital phosphor oscilloscopes (DPO)



Mixed signal oscilloscopes (MSO)

Digital sampling oscilloscopes

By Product type



Benchtop Digital Oscilloscope

Handheld Digital Oscilloscope

By End Use



Automotive



Telecommunication



Consumer Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare Others

Recent Development

In October 2022, GW Instek launched the GDS-3000A Series of Digital Storage Oscilloscopes that has a real-time sampling rate of up to 5GSa/s, maximum frequency bandwidth of 650MHz, and a memory length of 200M points per channel, along with a 10.2-inch display.

Key Questions Covered in the Digital Oscilloscope Market Report

What is Digital Oscilloscope?

A digital oscilloscope is a device used to obtain analog signal and convert into a digital signal by means of ADC (Analo to Digital Converter).

What is the dominating segment in the Digital Oscilloscope market by end use?

In 2022, telecommunication segment in end use accounted for the highest market share in the overall digital oscilloscope market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on digital oscilloscope growth in the coming years?

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for digital oscilloscope from multiple industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period due to rapid growth in industrial infrastructure in the region.

