Maternity Innerwear Market To Hit US$ 12,269.84 Million By 2030 | Updated Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global M aternity I nnerwear M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Factors such as the increasing awareness of maternity innerwear among the working female population, increasing awareness about comfortable as well as fashionable maternity wear, and others are accelerating the demand for maternity innerwear, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. In addition, the increasing online retailing and e-commerce platforms is likely to create significant opportunities that will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the maternity innerwear market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 12,269.84 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 7,437.37 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing awareness of maternity innerwear among the working female population, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the maternity innerwear market. Get Sample Report @ Maternity innerwear is specialized undergarments designed to provide comfort and support to pregnant and new mothers. These undergarments are tailored to accommodate the changes in the woman's body during pregnancy. Various types of products such as maternity/nursing bras, camisoles, shapewear, maternity briefs, and others are used as maternity innerwear products. Maternity bras offer additional support to the breasts, which tend to become larger and more sensitive during pregnancy. They offer features such as wider straps and soft, stretchy materials for comfort. Maternity products are specially manufactured to support and avoid discomfort associated with pregnancy. This product are manufactured by breathable material to accommodate the body's changing shape and keep the wearer comfortable. These products are available in various sizes, shapes, colors, and fabric options based on consumer preferences. The growing focus on comfort wear during pregnancy is driving the demand for maternity innerwear market. Global Maternity Innerwear Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 12,269.84 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 6.5% By Product Type Maternity/Nursing Bras, Camisoles, Shapewear, Maternity Briefs, and Others By Distribution Channel Online and Offline Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Wacoal, Mamacouture, Adore Me, CLOVIA, Triumph International (India) Pvt ltd., Mothercare IN Limited, IZZIE & OLLIE LTD, ASOS, Bodycare Creations Ltd., and Dreamex Wear Private Limited, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @

Global Maternity innerwear Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the maternity briefs segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Maternity briefs are designed with a higher rise and stretchy fabric to comfortably fit over the growing belly. This type of brief provides support and coverage while also accommodating the changing shape of the hips and buttocks. The rising demand for comfortable fitting wear and growing awareness of personal hygiene are driving the segment growth across the globe.

Based on Distribution Channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The growth of the segment is attributed to the wide reach of maternity innerwear through offline distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, and others. Physical stores allow customers to touch, feel, try, and choose from various products. It also provides recommendations from sales staff and makes instant purchases, which fosters market growth.

Based on Region , in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. High awareness of maternity fashion, increasing disposable income, and growing emphasis on comfort and style are the primary factors leading to the growth of maternity innerwear in the North America region. Furthermore, increasing consumer spending on apparel and services is driving the market growth.

Get Sample Report @

Competitive Landscape

Wacoal, Mamacouture, Adore Me, and CLOVIA, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of maternity innerwear. Further, the maternity innerwear market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing online retailing and e-commerce platforms, especially in regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing expansion of maternity innerwear players in the international market is expected to increase the competition in the industry.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Wacoal, an intimate apparel brand, launched the mybraFit app. The mybraFit is a pAI-powered app that determines accurate bra sizes within minutes and delivers a personalized recommendation of Wacoal bras tailored to fit the consumer's needs.

Key Market Takeaways



North America accounted for the highest market share at 37.60% was valued at USD 2,796.45 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 4,645.36 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 68.30% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product type, the maternity briefs segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the maternity innerwear market statistics in 2022.

In the context of the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of maternity innerwear market statistics during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for maternity innerwear due to the growing populations, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyles of consumers across the region.

Browse Full Report & TOC @

List of Major Global Maternity Innerwear Market:



Wacoal

Mamacouture

Adore Me

CLOVIA

Triumph International (India) Pvt ltd.

Mothercare IN Limited

IZZIE & OLLIE LTD

ASOS

Bodycare Creations Ltd.

Dreamex Wear Private Limited H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Global Maternity Innerwear Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



Maternity/Nursing Bras



Camisoles



Shapewear



Maternity Briefs

Others

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

Request for Customization Request @

Frequently Asked Questions in the Maternity Innerwear Market Report



What was the market size of the maternity innerwear industry in 2022?

In 2022, the market size of maternity innerwear was USD 7,437.37 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the maternity innerwear industry by 2030?

In 2030, the market size of maternity innerwear will be expected to reach USD 12,269.84 million.

What are the key factors hampering the growth of the maternity innerwear market?

The price sensitivity of maternity underwear with a limited consumer base is limiting the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the maternity innerwear market by distribution channel?

In 2022, the offline segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall maternity innerwear market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is holding the highest CAGR over the forecast period? Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand in the forecast period.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Tunable Laser Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

Mid IR Sensors Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

Cable Management Accessories Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

Carbon Dioxide Monitors Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

CMOS Image Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth | Trends 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research Types to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients in strategizing business policies and accomplishing sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting Types, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis of various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:-

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344

Email:



Endoscopy Devices Market

CNC Fiber Laser Market

Roofing Materials Market

Anti-acne Cleanser Market

Alcohol Sensor Market

Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk Market

Consumer Pressure Washers Market

Speed Sensor Market

Advanced CO2 Sensor Market Magnetoresistance Sensor Market





Tags Maternity Innerwear Market Maternity Innerwear Maternity/Nursing Bras Camisoles Shapewear Maternity Briefs Related Links