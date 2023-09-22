America's Chaplain Team Announces Givesendgo Account For Rev. Steve Lee Legal Defense In Georgia Indictments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
"America's Chaplain," Steve Lee People must realize that he is accused of exercising First Amendment Rights. Anyone cheering this, is cheering the demise of their own civil rights.” - Lee Attorney, David ShestokasORLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Team supporting“America's Chaplain,” Steve Lee, has announced a GiveSendGo account for his legal defense and expenses. Lee, along with 19 others, was indicted by the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia (Case #23SC188947) and District Attorney, Fani Willis. The Pastor needs financial support to fight the charges against him.
“His life-long record of service is impeccable. He served as NYPD Chaplain at Ground Zero after 9/11. He rendered pastoral service at Columbine, the Mandalay Bay mass shooting, Pulse Nightclub, Hurricane Katrina and critical incidents of national significance too numerous to mention. He's an American hero and virtually every chaotic situation in the United States of America in the last 30 years, Chaplain Lee has been there, serving,” said Lee's attorney, David Shestokas.
“People must realize that he is accused of exercising First Amendment Rights. Anyone cheering this, is cheering the demise of their own civil rights. Willis indicted Chaplain Lee for knocking on two doors and being on two phone calls. That makes him part of a RICO? He has never met President Trump. To the best of my knowledge, he's never even been in the same room with him, Mayor Giuliani, Mark Meadows or any of the other big names involved in this case,” Shestokas added.
While the attacks on Chaplain Lee appear to be politically motivated, he himself is not. He has always steered clear of politics, due to his involvement with law enforcement and ministry. Last November, an Illinois judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to appear as a witness in this case, yet Willis charged him, for two door knocks and two phone calls.
The danger this puts Chaplain Lee in is extremely serious. A Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charge carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years in Georgia prison. For the 70 year old Chaplain, this is a life-altering threat. The legal expenses represent a grave burden for him since his career choices have been ones of service, not wealth acquisition.
The GiveSendGo account, is now the main source of funding his legal defense. Those preferring to send checks instead, may send checks to the Illinois Family Institute, P.O. Box 876, Tinley Park, IL 60477 and note“Pastor Lee Legal Defense” in the Memo.
