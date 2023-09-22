Pioneering Parenthood With Magic And Memories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Deepti Gupta and Garima Aggarwal holding The Baby First Box
The Baby First Box Logo
The Baby First Box transforms parenthood with curated hampers. Women-led, impacting 3000+ parents. Vision: touch millions with magic memories.
GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In 2019, two remarkable moms, Deepti Gupta and Garima Aggarwal, embarked on a mission to transform the journey of parenthood into a magical and unforgettable experience. Their brainchild, The Baby First Box , was born out of a need to provide expectant parents with a one-stop destination for all their newborn baby essentials and baby hamper needs.
Having navigated this intricate landscape themselves, Garima and Deepti recognized the dire need for a service that could guide new parents through this maze. This inspired them to launch India's first baby hamper brand, The Baby First Box.
The Baby First Box revolutionizes the way parents prepare for their little one's arrival. They offer meticulously curated baby hampers and hospital bags, packed with products certified by millions of expert parents. Bid farewell to the endless search for essentials; The Baby First Box is your one-stop shop.
Every product in The Baby First Box is chosen with utmost care, taking into account factors like the baby's age, local weather, and whether it's the first or second child. With a 100% women-led team of 20, this startup is not just reshaping parenthood, but the face of entrepreneurship too - from hand-picking products to seamless packaging and shipping, it's all powered by women.
In a short span, The Baby First Box has touched the lives of over 3000 parents in India, and the vision stretches far beyond. Major corporations have recognized the value of this exceptional service, choosing to offer it to their employees. This has resulted in heightened employee satisfaction and loyalty, cementing The Baby First Box as a game-changer in the industry.
Looking ahead, The Baby First Box envisions exponential growth over the next three years, aiming to reach and impact millions of new parents. Their philosophy is simple: they're not merely selling baby products, but crafting memories. And indeed, they've already provided thousands of parents with an extraordinary and indelible experience.
The Baby First Box stands tall as a beacon of dedication to making parenthood a journey of magic and memories. With a steadfast commitment to quality and a team driven by passion, this startup is leaving a positive mark on the lives of new parents and is poised to illuminate the path for countless more in the years to come.
Deepti Gupta
The Baby First Box
+91 8447882080
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN22092023003118003196ID1107118903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.