Japan's Central Bank Keeps Ultra-Low Rates Policy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Japan's central bank decided on Friday to maintain its ultra-low interest rates policy.
At a two-day policy meeting, Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda and his eight board colleagues agreed to keep short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and guiding 10-year government bond yields around zero percent within the 0.5 percent cap, according to a statement released by the BOJ.
"The bank will continue to maintain the stability of financing, mainly of firms, and financial markets, and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary," it said. The central bank also said it will continue to offer to purchase 10-year Japanese government bonds at an effective ceiling of 1.0 percent in fixed-rate operations every business day, the new upper limit it adopted in July.
Meanwhile, the BOJ said the world's third-largest economy is likely to continue recovering moderately for the time being, although it is expected to be under downward pressure stemming from a slowdown in the pace of recovery in overseas economies.
Thereafter, as a virtuous cycle from income to spending gradually intensifies, Japan's economy is projected to continue growing at a pace above its potential growth rate," it said. (end)
mk.nhq
MENAFN22092023000071011013ID1107118886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.