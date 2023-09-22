Twenty-One Civilians Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On September 21, 2023, Russians injured 21 civilians in the Donetsk region: 15 in Kurakhove, two in Petropavlivka and Molodetske, one in Toretsk and Kostiantynivka,” Moroz wrote.

Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.

A reminder that, on September 21, 2023, Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected about 10 settlements in the Donetsk region, namely Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Blahodatne.