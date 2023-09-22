Twenty-One Civilians Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-one civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.
The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On September 21, 2023, Russians injured 21 civilians in the Donetsk region: 15 in Kurakhove, two in Petropavlivka and Molodetske, one in Toretsk and Kostiantynivka,” Moroz wrote.
Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.
A reminder that, on September 21, 2023, Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected about 10 settlements in the Donetsk region, namely Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Blahodatne.
MENAFN22092023000193011044ID1107118866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.