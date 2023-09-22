Air Defense Working In Mykolaiv Region At Night

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

He promised to report the results of the air defense work later.

Kim also noted that the day before, in the Bashtanka district, the debris of an enemy target shot down by the Air Defense Forces damaged three residential buildings, a garage and an outbuilding. Two women sustained minor injuries. They received medical aid on the spot.

Also, yesterday at 11:25 a.m. artillery shelling was recorded in the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties, said Kim.

In the afternoon on September 21, at 2:30 p.m., the village of Solonchak of the Kutsurub community came under artillery fire. Dry grass and bushes were burning. There were no casualties.

According to the head of the RMA, the day and night were relatively calm in the Mykolaiv, Pervomaisk and Voznesensk districts.

In the evening on September 21, Russian invaders attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in the Odesa region with Oniks missiles, hitting recreational infrastructure.