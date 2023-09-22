Indonesia Aims To Expand Economic, Trade Relations With Azerbaijan - Ambassador (PHOTO)

According to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Hildi Hamidi spoke at the Business Meeting 2023 event organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan to promote the 38th Indonesian Trade Exhibition (TEI).

At the event, Hamidi talked about the opportunities created by the 38th TEI, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 18-22, to develop trade partnerships between the countries.

In turn, AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director Zohrab Gadirov informed about the activities of the agency, including support measures provided by AZPROMO to entrepreneurs at exhibitions organized abroad, especially in Asia. It was noted that the Indonesian market has important prospects for diversifying Azerbaijan's non-oil exports.

The 38th Indonesia International Trade Exhibition (TEI) is a hybrid event combining seminars, B2B meetings, and other business platforms. More than 1,200 companies representing the energy, chemical, food, medical, and textile sectors are expected to participate in the exhibition.

The data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that trade turnover with Indonesia amounted to $138.3 million from January through August 2023.