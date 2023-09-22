Indonesia Aims To Expand Economic, Trade Relations With Azerbaijan - Ambassador (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Indonesia is
interested in expanding economic and trade relations with
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion
Agency (AZPROMO), Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Hildi Hamidi spoke at the Business
Meeting 2023 event organized by the Indonesian Embassy in
Azerbaijan to promote the 38th Indonesian Trade Exhibition
(TEI).
At the event, Hamidi talked about the opportunities created by
the 38th TEI, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, October
18-22, to develop trade partnerships between the countries.
In turn, AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director Zohrab Gadirov
informed about the activities of the agency, including support
measures provided by AZPROMO to entrepreneurs at exhibitions
organized abroad, especially in Asia. It was noted that the
Indonesian market has important prospects for diversifying
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports.
The 38th Indonesia International Trade Exhibition (TEI) is a
hybrid event combining seminars, B2B meetings, and other business
platforms. More than 1,200 companies representing the energy,
chemical, food, medical, and textile sectors are expected to
participate in the exhibition.
The data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows
that trade turnover with Indonesia amounted to $138.3 million from
January through August 2023.
