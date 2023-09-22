Food Cargo Convoy Moving From Aghdam To Khankendi - Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 22. A food cargo
convoy sent by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan
on September 22 to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the
country's Karabakh region is moving from Aghdam to Khankendi, Head
of the Karabakh Regional Center of the ministry Mirali Feyziyev
told Trend .
The cargo will be delivered to Khankendi along the currently
open Aghdam-Khankendi road and will be distributed among the
population upon arrival at its destination.
Feyziyev noted that humanitarian support will continue to be
provided to Armenians living in Karabakh.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in
Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian
illegal armed formations [which haven't withdrawn, contrary to the
trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian
leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] from its
territory.
As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed
to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian
armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one
tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were
captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.
Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities
was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.
A day later, on September 21, the point person for contacts with
Armenian residents of Karabakh, Ramin Mammadov, held a meeting with
representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan in the city of Yevlakh.
In the context of discussions of social and humanitarian issues,
the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for
fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance,
including food products.
As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted
positively. In particular, it is planned to provide fuel supply for
the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as
emergency medical and firefighting services, and provide
humanitarian support.
The sides reached an agreement to hold the next meeting
soon.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107118863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.