Food Cargo Convoy Moving From Aghdam To Khankendi - Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

The cargo will be delivered to Khankendi along the currently open Aghdam-Khankendi road and will be distributed among the population upon arrival at its destination.

Feyziyev noted that humanitarian support will continue to be provided to Armenians living in Karabakh.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian illegal armed formations [which haven't withdrawn, contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] from its territory.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.

Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.

A day later, on September 21, the point person for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, Ramin Mammadov, held a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the city of Yevlakh.

In the context of discussions of social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance, including food products.

As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted positively. In particular, it is planned to provide fuel supply for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as emergency medical and firefighting services, and provide humanitarian support.

The sides reached an agreement to hold the next meeting soon.