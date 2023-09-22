Parliament To Hold Public Hearings On Return To Western Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) will host public hearings on "Return to
Western Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects," organized by the Committee on
Legal Policy and State Building, on September 25, the Parliament
told Trend .
The mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands
(present-day Armenia), legal aspects of return to West Azerbaijan,
legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other issues
will be discussed at the event.
The hearings will be attended by MPs, members of the Western
Azerbaijan Community, representatives of law enforcement bodies,
scientists and legal researchers, representatives of civil society,
and experts.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in
Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian
illegal armed formations from its territory.
As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed
to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian
armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one
tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were
captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.
Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities
was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.
