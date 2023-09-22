Friday, 22 September 2023 10:49 GMT

Armenians Leave Combat Positions In Villages Of Azerbaijan's Terter Region (VIDEO)


9/22/2023 3:10:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Armenian armed forces units leave combat positions and posts in the direction of Seysulan and Yarimja villages of Azerbaijan's Terter region, Trend reports.

This is confirmed by footage circulated on social networks.

Will be updated

