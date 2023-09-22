Armenians Leave Combat Positions In Villages Of Azerbaijan's Terter Region (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Armenian armed
forces units leave combat positions and posts in the direction of
Seysulan and Yarimja villages of Azerbaijan's Terter region,
Trend reports.
This is confirmed by footage circulated on social networks.
Will be updated
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107118859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.