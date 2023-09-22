Kyrgyzstan To Launch Presidential Fund For Startup Support

This announcement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, during the final event of the "Startup Nation" hackathon.

During his speech, Baisalov mentioned that the regulations and a draft resolution for the fund's establishment will be developed in the near future. Soon, the necessary documents will be submitted to President Sadyr Japarov for approval.

Additionally, Dinara Ruslan, the founder and CEO of the Codify group of IT companies, said that hackathons like "Startup Nation" will be held every three months.

The "Startup Nation" hackathon took place in Bishkek. As part of the event, entrepreneurs and start-ups competed for a prize fund of $15,000.

The hackathon's goal was to educate and engage young people in the business sector, providing them with a platform to gain entrepreneurial experience, seek creative solutions, and foster startup thinking. The program aims to support local startups by creating global products for the whole world in Central Asia.