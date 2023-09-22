Kyrgyzstan To Launch Presidential Fund For Startup Support

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 22. A
presidential fund to support startups will be launched in
Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
This announcement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, during the final event of
the "Startup Nation" hackathon.
During his speech, Baisalov mentioned that the regulations and a
draft resolution for the fund's establishment will be developed in
the near future. Soon, the necessary documents will be submitted to
President Sadyr Japarov for approval.
Additionally, Dinara Ruslan, the founder and CEO of the Codify
group of IT companies, said that hackathons like "Startup Nation"
will be held every three months.
The "Startup Nation" hackathon took place in Bishkek. As part of
the event, entrepreneurs and start-ups competed for a prize fund of
$15,000.
The hackathon's goal was to educate and engage young people in
the business sector, providing them with a platform to gain
entrepreneurial experience, seek creative solutions, and foster
startup thinking. The program aims to support local startups by
creating global products for the whole world in Central Asia.
