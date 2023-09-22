Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the Kingdom's national day.
In his message, His Highness the Crown Prince lauded the achievements that have been made in the Kingdom at various levels, wishing the Monarch good health and the Kingdom further progress and prosperity under the enlightened leadership of King Salman, with backing of His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom. (end)
