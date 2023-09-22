Kuwait Premier Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the Kingdom's national day. (end)
