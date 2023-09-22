Renewable Methanol Market Progress 2020-2027: In-Depth Research And Future Growth Prospects

Renewable Methanol Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The municipal solid waste segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global renewable methanol market . However, the CO2 emission segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, due to stringent regulations from governments and increase in adoption by several companies to utilize CO2 in the process.

According to the report, the global renewable methanol industry was pegged at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The renewable methanol industry was still emerging and evolving. Renewable methanol, also known as green methanol or bio-methanol, is a type of methanol produced from sustainable and renewable feedstocks, such as biomass, carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from industrial processes or the atmosphere, or even waste materials. It is considered an attractive option for decarbonizing various sectors, including transportation, industry, and power generation.

Here are some key points about the renewable methanol industry:

Production Methods:

- Biomass-to-methanol: Biomass, such as wood, agricultural residues, or algae, is converted into methanol through processes like gasification and synthesis gas (syngas) production.

- Carbon capture and utilization (CCU): CO2 is captured from industrial processes or directly from the atmosphere and then combined with hydrogen to produce methanol.

- Electrochemical synthesis: Methanol can be synthesized using renewable electricity through the electrochemical reduction of CO2.

Rise in demand for sustainable energy sources, easy availability of renewable methanol, and stringent government regulations drive the growth of the global renewable methanol market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, replacement of marine fuels with renewable methanol is expected to create new opportunities for the market players.

Applications:

- Renewable methanol can be used as a drop-in fuel in internal combustion engines, including in vehicles, ships, and industrial processes.

- It can also serve as a chemical feedstock in various industries, including the production of plastics and other chemicals.

The transportation segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around one-third of the global renewable methanol market. This is attributed to the properties of renewable methanol such as high hydrogen to carbon ration. However, the power generation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for electricity and ability of methanol to replace oil as a fuel.

Environmental Benefits:

- One of the primary advantages of renewable methanol is its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Since it can be produced from renewable sources and CO2, it has the potential to be a carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative fuel.

Challenges:

Despite its potential, the renewable methanol industry faced several challenges in 2021, including the cost of production, scalability of renewable feedstock supply chains, and the need for supportive policies and incentives.

The global renewable methanol market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to growing implementation of renewable fuel standard (RFS) program for reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emission. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to increased partnerships of the major market players in the region.

Research and Development:

Research and development efforts were ongoing to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of renewable methanol production methods.

Policy and Regulation:

Government policies and regulations played a significant role in incentivizing and promoting the development and adoption of renewable methanol technologies. These included carbon pricing mechanisms, renewable fuel standards, and incentives for renewable energy.

Please note that the renewable energy landscape is continually evolving, and developments may have occurred since my last update in September 2021. It's advisable to consult the latest sources and industry reports for the most up-to-date information on the renewable methanol industry as of 2023.

Major market players

- Advanced Chemical Technologies

- Carbon Recycling International (CRI)

- BASF SE

- Fraunhofer

- Enerkem

- Nordic Green

- Innogy

- Serenergy A/S

- OCI N.V.

- Sodra

