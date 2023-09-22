Transdermal Adhesives Market Is Stands At US$ 477.3 Million In 2023 X Herald

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Key Takeaways of Transdermal Adhesives Market

Market Growth: The transdermal adhesives market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Factors driving this growth include the increasing demand for non-invasive drug delivery methods, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in transdermal technology.

Increasing Adoption of Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems: Transdermal drug delivery systems offer several advantages over traditional drug administration methods such as oral medications or injections. They provide controlled release of medications, reduce side effects, improve patient compliance, and offer convenience. As a result, there is a growing adoption of transdermal drug delivery systems, leading to increased demand for transdermal adhesives.

Expanding Application Areas: Transdermal drug delivery systems were initially limited to a few therapeutic areas such as pain management and hormone replacement therapy. However, the application of transdermal technology has expanded to various other areas, including cardiovascular diseases, neurology, dermatology, and smoking cessation. This expansion of application areas has opened up new opportunities for transdermal adhesive manufacturers.

Technological Advancements: The transdermal adhesives market has witnessed technological advancements aimed at improving the performance and effectiveness of transdermal drug delivery systems. Innovations include the development of microneedle-based systems, improved adhesive formulations to enhance drug permeation and the incorporation of active ingredients in the adhesive layer for localized drug delivery.

Regulatory Environment: The transdermal adhesives market is subject to regulatory oversight to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of transdermal drug delivery systems. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have specific guidelines and requirements for the approval of transdermal products, which impact the market dynamics and product development strategies of manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market are focusing on partnering with various end-users to sell their products directly to them. Further, capacity expansion and expanding global footprints by collaboration or acquisition drive the market's growth and provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers. For instance:

In 2021, Nitto Denko launched a new line of high-performance adhesive tapes for transdermal patches that offer improved adhesion, flexibility, and durability.

Key Companies Profiled:

. 3M

. Adhesives Research, Inc.

. Adhex Technologies

. DuPont

. Elkem

. Henkel

. Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

. Nitto Denko Corporation

Segmentation of Transdermal Adhesives Industry Research

By Base Chemistry :

Silicone Based

Acrylic Based

Rubber Based

By Application :

Single-layer drug-in-adhesive Patch

Multi-layer drug-in-adhesive Patch

Reservoir Patch

Matrix Patch

Vapour Patch

Key Questions Covered in the Transdermal Adhesives Market Report

· What is the projected value of the Transdermal Adhesives factors Industry in 2023?

· At what rate will the global Transdermal Adhesives factors market size grow until 2033?



· Which are the factors hampering the growth of Transdermal Adhesives factors?



· Which region is expected to lead in the global Transdermal Adhesives factors market By 2033?



· Which are the factors driving the Transdermal Adhesives factors Industry during the forecast period?







· What is the expected market value of the Transdermal Adhesives factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis For Transdermal Adhesives Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

