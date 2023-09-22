Global Office Relocation Services Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 14.6 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Office relocation services constituted a significant segment, contributing nearly 15% to the overall global relocation services market by the close of 2021. This share is expected to remain stable in the foreseeable future. In an era of intense competition, businesses, particularly startups, are actively seeking ways to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. The strategic relocation of organizations to expand their operations and tap into larger consumer bases is an emerging and popular approach in this fiercely competitive market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study



Employee relocation accounts for 41% market share in 2022, being worth around US$ 4.3 billion.

By end-use industry, technology accounts for 23% market share.

North America holds 42% market share at present and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.12 billion by 2032.

Europe will provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 3.18 billion by 2032. The market in North America is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent commercial relocation service providers are Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., AGS Group, Aires, Altair Global, AMJ Campbell, Asian Express International Movers Ltd., Asian Tigers Group, AWGI LLC, Biddulphs International, Brytor International Moving, Anywhere Real Estate, Crown Workspace USA, FINK Mobility, Graebel Companies Inc., Irishrelo, King Companie USA, NIPPON EXPRESS' Moving Services, Santa Fe Relocation, SIRVA, BGRS Worldwide, Inc., Suddath Van Lines, Inc., The Paxton Companies, UniGroup, XONEX Relocation LLC., and Mayflower.

The global business relocation services market is fragmented and competitive with the presence of several domestic and international market players.



In July 2017, Nigerian start-up Relocate introduced the Provide Home and Corporate Relocation Service. The organization aims to provide services for office & home moving in & out of Lagos metropolis.

In May 2022, SIRVA and BGRS announced a merger to create a new company offering household goods & business relocation services. In November 2020, Gerson Relocation Ltd. announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Dijkshoorn Euromovers B.V., which provides moving services in the Netherlands. This acquisition is aimed towards the expansion of the company's footprint in the European region.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about office relocation service providers positioned across regions, sales growth, and product offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Office Relocation Service Industry Survey:



By Service :



Employee Relocation



Tech & Data center Moves



Warehouse and Factory Removal



Trade Deliveries



Office Storage



Medical Facility & Lab Moves

Heavy Machinery Moves

By Period/Duration :



Long-term Basis

Short-term/Assignment Basis

By End-use Industry :



Educational Institutes



Service/Media



Discrete Manufacturing



Government



Consumer Goods



Technology



Finance



Oil & Gas

Pharma

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Office Relocation Services make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Office Relocation Services Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:



