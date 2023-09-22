A Staffordshire Bull Terrier Is A Brilliant Communications Guru

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Cover of 'Conversations with my Dog'
'Do you know the best thing about being a dog? It's simple. I know how to trust my natural instincts.'
Photo of author, Chris Parker
Meditation and Forgetfulness are essential practices for communicating and influencing well Chris Parker is a brilliant communicator and an inspiring teacher. I think you're going to love this book” - Alan Barnard. Campaigner and storyteller.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Chiselbury , the independent publisher, is pleased to announce that 'Conversations with my Dog' by Chris Parker will be published on 1 October 2023.
An imaginative approach to Communication and Influence is explained in this science-based, practical and philosophical guide to improving communication and influence.
'Conversations with my Dog' book has two unique points of difference:
Firstly, the author uses a series of stories and cartoons to introduce Sam, his 10-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, as his unlikely communications guru.
Secondly, he explains how meditation, silence and forgetfulness can be used to create the state from which we can influence powerfully, whilst emphasising the importance of conversations in creating our professional and personal life experience.
Throughout, the author provides numerous principles, processes, strategies, tactics and skills for improving our communication and so achieving our desired outcomes.
Early reviews of the book have said:
“Chris Parker is a brilliant communicator and an inspiring teacher. I think you're going to love this book.” Alan Barnard. Campaigner and storyteller. Former Director of Campaigns and Elections for the Labour Party.
"Communication is the key to unlocking success and happiness in all relationships, and it is a topic in which Chris Parker excels. In this, his latest book, he seamlessly infuses his many years of theoretical and practical knowledge, providing abundant benefits for those wanting to enhance their professional experiences and those seeking stronger relationships at home and between friends." Jason Phillips. Director at Wiltons Holdings.
"Chris Parker is a rare talent. This is an amazing book." Eddie Quinn. Professional Martial Arts Instructor. Founder of The Approach.
'Conversations with my Dog' is available for discounted pre-purchase here . It will be published in hardback (ISBN 978-1-916556-11-9) and Kindle/ePub on 1 October 2023 priced £22 (or local equivalent). For a review copy please contact .
ENDS
About the author
Chris Parker is a no.1 Amazon best-selling author. A writer of non-fiction, he is also a poet, novelist, and biographer with 21 books to his credit. He has spent over four decades studying and teaching interpersonal and intra-personal communication and influence. His clients have included senior executives, managers, academics, politicians, and healthcare professionals.
Chiselbury has already published four of Chris' previous works: Monk, The Celebrant and Living in the Moment: The Sayings & Wisdom of Epiah Khan and a. collection of poetry, the City Fox and others in our community.
Chris is a lifelong martial artist who has been practising meditation since 1976.
In Conversation with Chris Parker
