Arthroscopy Products Market To Reach A Valuation By US$ 11.7 Billion By 2031 X Herald

In the past, the CAGR for arthroscopy product sales from 2016 to 2020 was 3.7%. Sales of arthroscopy goods are projected to grow at a 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 as a result of the increasing use of these devices and procedures in sports medicine and rising rates of knee, shoulder, and hip injuries among the elderly population.

The increased incidence of musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis, tendinitis, rheumatoid arthritis, bone fractures, and others is a major factor driving the market. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that in 2021, 1.71 billion individuals worldwide were expected to develop musculoskeletal problems. The use of these arthroscopic products in the diagnosis and treatment of the aforementioned problem is predicted to increase by 1.9X by 2031 due to the increasing frequency of these illnesses.

Due to their benefits, such as the need for small surgical incisions, less post-operative scarring, and a lower risk of infection, arthroscopic implants are increasingly being used to treat knee and shoulder conditions. As a result, according to Fact.MR, arthroscopic implants are expected to make for almost 66.1% of total sales in 2021.

Leading producers have a strong emphasis on creating unique arthroscopic devices that are integrated with cutting-edge technologies like high-definition cameras to increase visualisation, provide superior suturing procedures, and offer customised suturing materials for certain medical uses. These initiatives are anticipated to benefit market growth in the upcoming years, according to a FactMR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Arthroscopy Products Market Study

· By the end of 2021, the U.S. is expected to hold a 94% value share of the market in North America, leading the region.

· Germany is anticipated to account for roughly 33.9% of the demand share across the Europe market in 2021, helped by the country's growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

· During the assessment period, China is projected to grow at an astounding CAGR of 9%, making it the most profitable market in South Asia.

· The market for arthroscopy products in East Asia is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2031 due to the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis in India.

· The knee arthroscopy surgery is predicted to dominate the procedure verticals.

Key Drivers



Rising cases of musculoskeletal conditions and increasing government funding for life science research along with ease in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for novel products are propelling the demand for arthroscopy products. Increasing advancements in arthroscopes and visualization systems coupled with a high prevalence of knee injuries amongst the sports persons and aged population across Germany, the U.K., the U.S., China, and India are driving the knee arthroscopy procedure segment sales.

Key Restraints



High cost of treatment for musculoskeletal diseases and lack of awareness pertaining to effective therapies are hampering the growth of the market. Availability of alternative treatment procedures such as knee replacement surgery and rising demand for non-surgical treatment methods are the factors hindering the sales of arthroscopy products.

Competitive Landscape

As per Fact.MR, leading manufacturer arthroscopy products in the global market are Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Karl Storz SE & Co. KG.

Companies are focusing on developing advanced and innovative products by extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to gain a competitive edge. Some of the key players are aiming at engaging into strategic collaboration, merger, and acquisition to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share. For instance,



In December 2020, Arthrex Inc., a global medical device company headquartered in the U.S., announced launching the first and only FDA-cleared primary repair kit, SwiveLock® ACL for repairing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The product launched has assisted the company to expand its market share due to increasing application on sport medicine. In February 2018, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, announced acquisition of Orthotaxy, a privately-held software-enabled surgery technology developer, including differentiated robotic-assisted surgery solutions. The acquisition will help the company to broaden its application in a range of orthopedic surgery procedures.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:



Arthrex Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Medtronic plc B Braun Melsungen AG

More Valuable Insights on Arthroscopy Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global arthroscopy products market, analyzing statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on the arthroscopy products market with detailed segmentation:

·By Product



Arthroscope and Visualization Systems

Arthroscopic Resection Systems

Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems

Arthroscopic Implants

Arthroscopic RF Systems

Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments & Accessories

·By Procedure



Shoulder Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Knee Arthroscopy Elbow, Wrist, Digits & Ankle Arthroscopy

Key Questions Covered in the Arthroscopy Products Market Report



The market survey highlights projected sales growth of the arthroscopy products market between 2021 and 2031

The report also offers insight into the arthroscopy products demand outlook for 2021-2031

Arthroscopy products market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others Arthroscopy products market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

