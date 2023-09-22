Natural Food Preservatives Market Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 7.1% By 2033 X Herald

The increasing preference for convenience food products and a growing emphasis on various categories of organic foods are anticipated to drive a surge in demand for food items with extended shelf lives. Consequently, the global sales of natural food preservatives are on the rise.

Primary Forces Behind the Increased Utilization of Natural Food Preservatives

Growing Global Appetite for Organic Food Choices

A rising awareness of health-consciousness is driving the demand for chemical-free and organic food products worldwide. Moreover, mounting concerns about environmental sustainability are compelling manufacturers to incorporate a variety of natural preservatives, thus creating new opportunities for market growth.

Shifting Dietary Patterns and a Preference for Plant-Based Preservatives

Contemporary consumers are undergoing notable shifts in their dietary preferences, increasingly favoring plant-based preservatives. Beverage producers are taking proactive measures to adopt a 'better-for-you' approach, utilizing a range of natural ingredients to attract health-conscious consumers. Consequently, there is a notable upswing in the production of natural food preservatives.

Surge in Convenience Food Sales Driven by Nuclear Families

The increasing prevalence of nuclear families is expected to drive the consumption of various ready-to-eat (RTE) food products that require minimal preparation and cooking time. Additionally, natural food preservatives are finding utility as flavor enhancers and gelling agents in a wide array of beverages and confectionery products, further bolstering their global sales.

Competitive landscape:

Maintaining product standards, quality control, strengthening supply chain management systems, etc., are some initiatives contributing to market growth opportunities for key players.

Market Players are adopting innovative approaches, including technological advancements, mergers, acquisitions, etc., to expand their footprints.

For instance:



In February 2021, IFF completed a merger with the nutrition & biosciences business of DuPont. The merged company is predicted to continue its operation under the IFF name. In September 2021, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S completed the acquisition of Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH to expand its footprints. Further, the company is planning to invest a significant amount in the production of various assets by 2025. It is spending on a brownfield company for the expansion of its GMO capacity to meet increased consumer demand.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Foods, Handary S.A, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Naturex S.A., Danisco, Merck KGaA, Kalsec Inc., Brenntag Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Siveele B.V., BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas, Royal DSM, Siveele B.V., and MAYASAN Food Industries A.S. are some prominent suppliers of natural food preservatives.

Segmentation of Natural Food Preservatives Industry Research:



By Type:



Salt-based



Sugar-based



Oil-based



Honey-based



Citric Acid-based

Vinegar-based

By Function:



Antimicrobial

Antioxidants

By Application:



Seafood



Meat & Poultry



Bakery Products



Dairy Products



Snacks



Beverages

Fruits & Vegetables

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Natural Food Preservatives include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Natural Food Preservatives Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Natural Food Preservatives market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Natural Food Preservatives market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Natural Food Preservatives market size?

