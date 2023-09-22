Baobab Powder Market Is Likely To Cross The Valuation Of USD 13,709.36 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global market for baobab powder is valued at USD 7441.91 Million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. The market is likely to cross the valuation of USD 13,709.36 Million by end of 2032
Baobab powder is used in multiple segments because of its versatile benefits. Until a decade ago, the market for baobab powder was restricted to Africa and neighboring countries, but it has been popularized thanks to the growing demand for healthy food products and value-added products. Aduna Ltd. Introduced baobab powder and allied products in the market and since then the demand for baobab powder has been surging at an exponential rate.
Market Drivers:
The surging demand for baobab powder in the market can be attributed to its myriad health benefits. Renowned for its rich content of Vitamin C and antioxidants, baobab powder finds application in a wide array of food products, including beverages, sports nutrition bars, and health supplements. However, it's not just its nutritional prowess that makes baobab powder highly sought-after; its unique flavor, described as a delightful fusion of grapefruit, pear, and pineapple, adds to its allure. This distinct taste makes baobab powder a favored choice for enhancing the appeal of beverages across age groups. The prevailing trend favoring health-conscious beverages and nutrition bars has cast a favorable light on the baobab powder market. Numerous companies have embraced this trend by incorporating baobab powder into their product formulations, capitalizing on its nutritional and health-enhancing attributes. The journey of baobab powder from obscurity to ubiquity in the European market, spearheaded by Aduna Ltd., has played a pivotal role in elevating its global demand. The digital age and the growing preference for value-added and healthier products have transcended regional boundaries, amplifying the worldwide appetite for baobab. Recent reports indicate that Zimbabwe and West Africa serve as primary sources for baobab powder production. However, the escalating demand has outpaced the supply capabilities of these regions. North America and Europe have emerged as pivotal regions driving the demand for baobab powder. Beyond its culinary applications, baobab powder's antioxidant-rich nature has also found a place in cosmetic products, broadening its utility spectrum.
Competitive landscape:
Key Players: Aduna Ltd.: Aduna is a well-known player in the baobab powder market. They played a significant role in popularizing baobab powder as a superfood. Baobab Foods, Inc.: Baobab Foods is another established company specializing in baobab-based products, including baobab powder. PhytoTrade Africa: PhytoTrade Africa is an organization that works with various partners to promote sustainable trade in natural products from Southern Africa, including baobab. Baobest: Baobest is a company that specializes in baobab fruit-based products, including baobab powder. EcoProducts: EcoProducts is known for its sustainable harvesting and processing of baobab fruit to produce baobab powder and other products. Baotic: Baotic is a company that focuses on the production of baobab-based beverages and snacks, in addition to baobab powder. Afriplex: Afriplex is a South African company involved in the extraction and manufacturing of botanical extracts, including baobab. Organic Burst: Organic Burst is known for its organic baobab powder and other superfood products.
Segmentation
On the basis of Application
Food and beverages Nutraceuticals Personal care and cosmetics others On the basis of Region
North America Latin America
Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe
EU–4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Baobab Powder include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Baobab Powder Market growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Baobab Powder market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Baobab Powder market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Baobab Powder market size?
