Relatively Hot Conditions Today, Autumn-Like Weather On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 22 (Petra) - - Hot weather conditions, on Friday, are expected to prevail nationwide, with northeasterly moderate winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily report.
A slight rise in temperatures tomorrow is expected to take place, while Autumn-like conditions will occur on Sunday, the JMD added.
Temperatures in the Capital Amman will reach a high of 32 degree Celsius, sliding to 19 at night hours.
The port city of Aqaba will witness hot weather conditions as highs will reach 38 degrees Celsius, while lows will be at 26 degrees during the night.
MENAFN22092023000117011021ID1107118772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.