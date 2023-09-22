Delhi Gears Up For Education In Ireland's Anticipated Roadshow For Aspiring Global Scholars

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, September 21 2023 – Education in Ireland, which represents Ireland's premier Higher Education Institutions, is set to host an education fair in Delhi on September 30, 2023. This event marks a significant opportunity for aspiring Indian students to connect with 17 prestigious Irish institutes. The fair is an integral component of Education in Ireland's ongoing #themakingofyou campaign, which showcases Ireland's commitment to providing its international students with a world-class education but also holistic personal and professional development when they study in Ireland.
The Study in Ireland fair is designed to facilitate meaningful interactions between Indian students and top-ranked Irish institutions, providing insights into world-class educational programs, scholarships, and the culturally enriching environment that Ireland offers. The Irish Visa office will also be present at the fair to answer any queries and do a seminar on the student application process. This event further strengthens the educational ties between India and Ireland.
Ross Curran, India Director for Enterprise Ireland, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming roadshow, saying, "We are very excited to launch the Education In Ireland roadshow. It is first and foremost an opportunity to welcome Indian students to learn more about the wide range of educational opportunities that Ireland has to offer and of course to meet with representatives from Irish Universities and Colleges. Ireland is an incredible location to study and to develop personally and professionally and there exists very strong ties between our two nations. It is no surprise that approximately 6000 Indian students choose Ireland as their preferred place to study each year as they seek to take full advantage of the world-class education that they find in this welcoming, vibrant, English-speaking and highly globalised island-nation. The roadshow will also give prospective students an opportunity to learn about Ireland's role as an emerging global centre for technology and commerce, housing the headquarters of over 1,000 multinational companies and startups which offer limitless potential for those who wish to take the next step in their career."
The fair in Delhi promises to be an educational milestone, reinforcing the longstanding educational cooperation between India and Ireland while fostering the growth and development of future global leaders. Aspiring students and parents in Delhi stand to benefit greatly from this educational fair, gaining access to a world of educational and career possibilities in Ireland. They can speak to international officers and faculty from participating institutes and get a first-hand understanding of the academic and cultural opportunities Ireland has to offer.
Mr. Barry O'Driscoll, Regional Manager - India & South Asia at Education in Ireland, shared his excitement, stating, "The #themakingofyou campaign and the upcoming roadshow align perfectly with our mission to present Ireland as a hub of limitless opportunities for students seeking top-notch education and career prospects. We look forward to engaging with Indian students and parents during our roadshow, offering them valuable insights into the world-class academic programs available across a diverse range of disciplines."
List of Participating Higher Education Institutions:
Dundalk Institute of Technology
Maynooth University
South East Technological University
Trinity College Dublin
University College Cork
University of Galway
University of Limerick
Dublin Business School
Munster Technological University
University College Dublin
RCSI University of Medicine & Health Sciences
Dublin City University
National College of Ireland
Griffith College
Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest
South East Technological University
ICD Business School
The Roadshow will be a testament to Ireland's unique blend of academic excellence, innovative research, and a welcoming environment for international students, positioning Ireland as an open gateway to rewarding opportunities in Europe and beyond.
About Education in Ireland
Enterprise Ireland, which manages the Education in Ireland national brand under the authority of the Minister for Education and Skills, is responsible for the promotion of Irish Higher Education Institutions overseas.
Ireland's higher education institutes offer a remarkable 5000+ programs. Covering a diverse range, these courses lead to internationally recognized, quality-assured qualifications. Irish higher education institutions are ranked amongst the best in the world. For international students, there is a huge variety of scholarships to help fund their studies in this beautiful country.
