Chetu's Software Delivery Model Secures 13Th Consecutive AICPA Acceditation

Chetu, a global custom software development and support services provider, today announced its 13th consecutive completion of the System and Organization Controls for Service Organizations' ICFR Type 2 SOC 1® audit and has received a favorable, unbiased assessment from independent auditors utilizing the standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Type 2 SOC 1® certification confirms that Chetu has passed an in-depth audit of its controls relating to the security, availability, sustainability, and processing integrity of its internal control systems, further verifying its optimal operational performance and effectiveness in safeguarding customer data.

"Chetu continues to keep its commitment to offering the highest degree of excellence and integrity when it comes to establishing and managing data infrastructure and project execution," said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. "I am immensely proud of our company's continuous, thirteen-year – and going – commitment to upholding the highest standards in operational procedures and controls that our clients need in an ever-evolving world of technology and innovation.”

Developed by AICPA, the Type 2 SOC 1® certification remains a renowned auditing standard used by leading auditing firms and service providers worldwide to evaluate the effect of the controls at the service organization. A service auditor's examination performed in accordance with a Type 2 SOC 1® audit signifies that a service company has been through a thorough examination of its service activities and meets the standards for controls over information technology and related security processes.

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Media Contact:



954-342-5676