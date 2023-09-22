American Momentum Bank Expands In Texas Market With Key SBA Lending Hire

American Momentum Bank is expanding its presence in Texas by hiring experienced SBA lending professional Jesse Bro to serve as senior vice president, SBA business development officer III. The hire comes as the community bank continues the national expansion of its Tampa, Fla.-based SBA Lending Division.

“Jesse has close to 15 years of SBA lending experience and has worked for several community banks over the course of his career,” said Patrick Fenech, senior vice president and managing director of SBA lending for American Momentum Bank.“His experience, paired with his tenacity and passion for SBA lending, make him a great fit for our growing team in Texas.”

Texas-chartered American Momentum Bank – which is a designated“SBA Preferred Lender,” according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – announced the national expansion of its SBA Lending Division in May 2022.

Prior to joining American Momentum Bank, Bro served as senior vice president, SBA & USDA loan officer II for Centennial Bank in Texas, where he secured more than $14 million in government secured loans in his first year on the team. He also served as senior vice president, SBA lending for First National Bank Texas, where he helped grow the SBA loan portfolio to more than $60 million in less than three years. In addition, Bro served on the SBA lending teams at Black Hawk Economic Development and Farmers State Bank in Waterloo, Iowa.

In his new role with American Momentum, Bro will be responsible for sourcing well-qualified SBA 7(a) loan opportunities. He will focus on building relationships with business owners, as well as referral sources, such as business brokers, loan brokers, commercial bankers, CPAs, attorneys and commercial real estate professionals.

“I'm excited to join the American Momentum Bank SBA team so that I can continue to provide high-quality financing opportunities to business owners across the country,” said Bro.“American Momentum Bank has placed passion and energy into creating a high-performing team culture, and I'm excited to be a part of the team and continue to build momentum as we look to grow in the future.”

Bro earned his Master of Business Administration from the Fox School of Business at Temple University. His undergraduate degree is in finance from the University of Northern Iowa. He has earned the title of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is an active member of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the Texas Bankers Association and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and nine full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.