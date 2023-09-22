Interpreters Unlimited Named Local Leader In Language Services

Fresh off of being named to the 2023 Nimdzi Interpreting Index, the ranking of the top 34 largest interpreting service providers worldwide, Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has now been named to the Nimdzi Local Leaders in Language Services List in the first year of this new ranking. On the inaugural Local Leaders List, IU came in 33rd out of all Language Service Providers (LSPs) in North America. While the Nimdzi Interpreting Index covered interpreting companies only, the Local Leaders in Language Services List covers companies providing all language services from interpreting to document translation, machine translation, transcription, localization, subtitling, voice overs and much more.

Nimdzi Insights is a market research and consulting company focusing on international trade & development, language services, language technology, localization programs, and strategic investing in globalization processes. Through intense research, data collection and analysis, they compile multiple Language Service rankings each year. They are called Nimdzi Insights for a good reason, as their rankings and lists provide insight into who the top players are in the Language Service Industry year after year.

For their annual lists, Nimdzi looks at the global market for language services as a whole, as well as in-country markets and leaders in specific industry verticals and services. In this new Local Leaders List they looked at the top providers per geographic region based on 2022 revenue. The Local Leaders list covers practically every region of the globe from North and South America to Europe, Asia, the Middle East and on. North America was the market that contained the majority of the largest LSPs with 45 making this list, combining for 6.4 billion dollars in revenue in 2022.

This list is just one of multiple honors that IU has received over the past couple of months. Most recently they were recognized as a San Diego Business Journal Outstanding Social Responsibility Finalist Honoree and won for the San Diego Business Journal Leaders of Influence in Advertising PR & Marketing. Earlier this year they were also named to the Slator 2023 Language Service Provider Index Top 100 (LSPI), another ranking of the largest translation, localization, interpreting, and language technology providers worldwide.

About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.

The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.