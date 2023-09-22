22 September 2023

Vast Resources plc

('Vast' or the 'Company')

Baita Plai Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces a clarification regarding certain reports made today regarding its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine ('Baita Plai') in Romania.

Certain Romanian press outlets reported strike action by mine workers at Baita Plai. The strike action, which was undertaken illegally, was reported from the mine and coordinated by a small number of individuals. The majority of the workforce remain supportive of the Company and continue to perform their duties on site without impediment; as such the impact on operations at Baita Plai is expected to be minimal.

The situation has arisen due to a delayed payment of a concentrate shipment made on 10 September 2023 which resulted in the scheduled salary payment, which had been agreed for 20 September 2023, not being made. The Company today has received confirmation that payment has been made for this shipment and the Company will make the outstanding payment due upon receiving cleared funds and will update the market as appropriate thereafter.





