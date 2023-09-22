Friday, 22 September 2023 10:00 GMT

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


9/22/2023 2:16:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 932 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
14 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 672 42.62 42.76 42.46 369 601
MTF CBOE 3 152 42.62 42.72 42.48 134 338
MTF Turquoise 779 42.61 42.68 42.52 33 193
MTF Aquis 958 42.63 42.70 42.50 40 840
15 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 019 42.56 42.80 42.40 468 969
MTF CBOE 4 320 42.57 42.80 42.36 183 902
MTF Turquoise 1 036 42.57 42.76 42.40 44 103
MTF Aquis 1 279 42.57 42.88 42.34 54 447
18 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 286 42.03 42.28 41.88 222 171
MTF CBOE 1 472 42.04 42.30 41.88 61 883
MTF Turquoise 425 42.03 42.26 41.88 17 863
MTF Aquis 584 42.02 42.26 41.86 24 540
19 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 570 42.09 42.28 41.92 318 621
MTF CBOE 2 755 42.09 42.28 41.86 115 958
MTF Turquoise 743 42.08 42.26 42.00 31 265
MTF Aquis 823 42.09 42.26 41.98 34 640
20 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 292 42.43 42.62 42.08 436 690
MTF CBOE 3 729 42.43 42.66 42.00 158 221
MTF Turquoise 950 42.44 42.60 42.06 40 318
MTF Aquis 1 088 42.44 42.66 42.06 46 175
Total 66 932 42.40 42.88 41.86 2 837 738

On 20 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 941 184 own shares, or 5.26% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p230922E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program



Attachments p230922E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program...

MENAFN22092023004107003653ID1107118749

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search