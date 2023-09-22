Friday, 22 September 2023 10:00 GMT

Azerbaijan Sends Food Supplies To Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (UPDATE)


9/22/2023 2:16:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to send food cargo to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On September 22, two 20-ton trucks with various food products and hygiene products and two trucks with bread were sent from the Aghdam region.

The goods will be delivered along the Agdam-Khankendi road, which is already in operation, and distributed among the population.

The delivery of such humanitarian food supplies will continue.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan decided to provide fuel and humanitarian aid to Armenians living in Karabakh.

