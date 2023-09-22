Azerbaijan Sends Food Supplies To Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Ministry
of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to
send food cargo to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
On September 22, two 20-ton trucks with various food products
and hygiene products and two trucks with bread were sent from the
Aghdam region.
The goods will be delivered along the Agdam-Khankendi road,
which is already in operation, and distributed among the
population.
The delivery of such humanitarian food supplies will
continue.
On Tuesday, Azerbaijan decided to provide fuel and humanitarian
aid to Armenians living in Karabakh.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107118743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.