Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by $0.5 to $99.72 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $81.41 per barrel, down by $0.57 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, fell by $1.23 compared to the previous price and made up $94.5 per barrel on September 21

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 22.