President Ilham Aliyev Is Russia's Most Reliable Partner In Post-Soviet Region - MP

"We see attempts to rupture relations with the most reliable leader and partner for us in the post-Soviet region. President Ilham Aliyev has proven this over the years. The West can't accept this fact. I can't accept that a powerful logistics project will pass through the territory of Azerbaijan," Slutsky noted.

"Along the North-South transport route, goods will reach Europe from the Indian Ocean region much cheaper and faster through St. Petersburg than they do today through the Suez Canal and the Black Sea straits. Our relations with Baku are generally developing in all fields, from the Russian language to transport and logistics diplomacy," he pointed out.

The MP emphasized that provocative protests at the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, as well as the rhetoric of Armenian and pro-Armenian political forces against Russia, are actually aimed at driving a wedge between Russia and Baku.

"It won't work, the relationships are too strong and close," he added.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner and ally of Russia in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

Currently, the two countries have concluded more than 150 international legal acts.

A landmark event in relations between the two countries was the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation at the highest level in Moscow on February 22, 2022, which provides for strengthening foreign policy coordination and military-political cooperation, joining efforts in countering international terrorism, increasing economic cooperation, and expanding dialog in the humanitarian sphere.