President Ilham Aliyev Is Russia's Most Reliable Partner In Post-Soviet Region - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is the most reliable
partner of Russia in the post-Soviet region, the head of the
Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) in the State Duma Leonid
Slutsky said, Trend reports.
"We see attempts to rupture relations with the most reliable
leader and partner for us in the post-Soviet region. President
Ilham Aliyev has proven this over the years. The West can't accept
this fact. I can't accept that a powerful logistics project will
pass through the territory of Azerbaijan," Slutsky noted.
"Along the North-South transport route, goods will reach Europe
from the Indian Ocean region much cheaper and faster through St.
Petersburg than they do today through the Suez Canal and the Black
Sea straits. Our relations with Baku are generally developing in
all fields, from the Russian language to transport and logistics
diplomacy," he pointed out.
The MP emphasized that provocative protests at the Russian
Embassy in Yerevan, as well as the rhetoric of Armenian and
pro-Armenian political forces against Russia, are actually aimed at
driving a wedge between Russia and Baku.
"It won't work, the relationships are too strong and close," he
added.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Azerbaijan is
an important partner and ally of Russia in the South Caucasus and
the Caspian region.
Currently, the two countries have concluded more than 150
international legal acts.
A landmark event in relations between the two countries was the
signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation at the highest
level in Moscow on February 22, 2022, which provides for
strengthening foreign policy coordination and military-political
cooperation, joining efforts in countering international terrorism,
increasing economic cooperation, and expanding dialog in the
humanitarian sphere.
