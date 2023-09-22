Final Defeat Of Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Was Inevitable - EU Reporter

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The final
defeat of Armenian separatists in Karabakh was swift and sudden,
the EU Reporter website said in an article devoted to the recent
anti-terrorist activities of the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh,
Trend reports.
"By agreeing to surrender their weapons, Armenian rebels in the
Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have ended their attempt to create a
breakaway state. Although a so-called 'frozen conflict' enabled
them to hold out for decades, their final defeat was swift, sudden,
and ultimately inevitable in the face of Azerbaijan's determination
to reassert sovereignty over its sovereign territory," the EU
Reporter said.
According to the article, the entire international community has
always recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.
"Ever since the fighting in 2020, Azerbaijan has been entirely
clear that it would not accept any alternative to the complete
reintegration of the whole of Karabakh. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to
the European Union, Vaqif Sadiqov, pointed out that the Armenian
military had to lay down their arms and surrender“or face the
consequences”, adding that this was as true for Azerbaijan as it
would be for any other country facing a similar threat to its
sovereignty. Prime Minister Pashinyan cuts a forlorn figure.
Defeated when Azerbaijan liberated most of the occupied territory
in 2020, he has explicitly recognized that Armenia has no
legitimate claim to Azerbaijani territory and implicitly that his
country has run out of allies in aiding the rebels," the EU
Reporter added.
Further, the article notes that Azerbaijan now faces the task of
successfully reintegrating the Armenian residents of Karabakh.
"For the EU in particular, it's time to not just seek a stable
partner in Azerbaijan as a supplier of oil and gas but to support
stability and peace throughout the South Caucasus. It's a region of
crucial importance both in its own right and as a trade route
between Europe and Asia. A peace treaty, with the reopening of
borders to trade and cooperation, is a prize that will take
patience and perseverance, though better that form of patience than
tolerating a frozen conflict for decades, quietly hoping that it
will never end," the reporter noted.
