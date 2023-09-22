Tank Monument At Azerbaijan's Shusha Entrance Dismantled

Footage of the dismantling spread on social networks.

It should be noted that this tank was the first to attempt to enter the town of Shusha. It was destroyed by Azerbaijan's national hero, Albert Agarunov.

After the first Karabakh war, Armenians restored it and set it up as a monument.

Moreover, the local anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh led to the surrender of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on a complete ceasefire, and local anti-terrorist activities were suspended on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4). At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh was scheduled for September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

Issues of reintegration based on the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh.

In accordance with the agreement reached, the formations of the Armenian armed forces, the Armenian separatist troops located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, lay down their weapons, leave combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm. The formations of the Armenian armed forces leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian separatist troops are disbanded.