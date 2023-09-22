Tank Monument At Azerbaijan's Shusha Entrance Dismantled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. A tank monument
erected by Armenians after the occupation in 1992 at the entrance
of Azerbaijan's Shusha as a symbol of "victory" has been
dismantled, Trend reports.
Footage of the dismantling spread on social networks.
It should be noted that this tank was the first to attempt to
enter the town of Shusha. It was destroyed by Azerbaijan's national
hero, Albert Agarunov.
After the first Karabakh war, Armenians restored it and set it
up as a monument.
Moreover, the local anti-terrorist activities carried
out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh led to the surrender of the
separatists. Taking into account the appeal of representatives of
the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on a complete ceasefire, and
local anti-terrorist activities were suspended on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4). At the suggestion of the Administration of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with
representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh was scheduled
for September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
Issues of reintegration based on the Constitution and
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting in
Azerbaijan's Yevlakh.
In accordance with the agreement reached, the
formations of the Armenian armed forces, the Armenian separatist
troops located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, lay down their weapons, leave combat positions and
military posts, and completely disarm. The formations of the
Armenian armed forces leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the
Armenian separatist troops are disbanded.
