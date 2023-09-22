Wireless Charging Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Samsung, Witricity, Qualcomm X Herald

The latest released study on Global Wireless Charging Market report 2023-2029, cover all features of the market, providing up-to-date data on present trends and it is a valuable source of insightful information for business strategists. It explores the latest trends and figures, market size, the scope of demand, progress rate analysis , providing an extensive examination of the market share. Also focuses on the market study, current advancements, competitive landscape examination , segments the forecast by type, application , geography, market size and key players . In addition to highlighting the main factors driving and restraining the market, value chain, technical enhancements , prospects, future roadmaps and distributor analysis, SWOT, Porter's 5-forces analysis frameworks , the report presents a thorough study of upcoming trends and developments in the industry.

The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 22.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 25.87 billion in 2023 to USD 129.02 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

Wireless Charging Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Samsung, WiTricity, Qualcomm, PowerbyProxi, IDT, Semtech, Powermat, and others.

Market Segments by Types

Wireless Charging Receiver

Wireless Charging Transmitter

Market Segments by Applications

Consumer Electronics

Vehicles & Transport

Medical Devices & Equipment

Others

Market Trends

The demand for high-speed wireless and simultaneous multi-device charging stations is continuously increasing in the consumer electronics industry. These wireless multi-device chargers can simultaneously charge smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and other electronic devices without any technical error such as overheating. These chargers are built with a high-end thermal management system. These Qi-based multi-device chargers are faster, more convenient, and easy to carry than wired chargers due to the absence of a cord.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2022: Siemens AG, a global provider of various cutting-edge technologies across multiple industry verticals, and MAHALE Baher, a global provider of electric vehicle solutions, had partnered to develop and launch wireless inductive charging stations for autonomous and electric vehicles.

March 2022: LG Corporation, a global provider of various electronic devices and charging solutions, signed an agreement to sell its car charging business to the printed circuit board manufacturer BH. By this agreement, BH became the tier-1 supplier of original equipment manufacturer companies.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the worldwide Wireless Charging market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)).

