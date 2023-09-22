Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 274,950

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 22, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,644 tanks (+6 over the past day), 8,891 armored fighting vehicles (+8), 6,177 artillery systems (+40), 785 multiple launch rocket systems (+4), 528 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,690 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+20), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 4,858 unmanned aerial vehicles (+8), 912 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,517 enemy cruise missiles (+38) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on September 21, 2023, twenty-six combat engagements occurred on the front.