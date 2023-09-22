Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Heavy Artillery

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy struck the Nikopol district four times. The regional center and the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Myrove communities were targeted with heavy artillery,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, five detached houses were damaged, as well as four household buildings, a gas pipeline and a power transmission line.

A reminder that, on September 21, 2023, Russian troops launched 59 missile strikes and 62 air strikes , and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 55 times on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects.