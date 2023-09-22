(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) --
1938 -- The first traffic fine was issued in the State of Kuwait and was signed by then police chief Ghanem Saqer Al-Ghanem.
1949 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an oil concession agreement with the American Independent Oil Company to explore crude oil and gas for 60 years in the territorial waters around Islands of Kubbar, Qarouh and Umm Al-Maradem.
2012 -- State of Kuwait won the 22nd GCC Water Games with 52 gold medals.
2013 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society distributed food assistance and other aid for thousands of families affected by floods in central Sudan.
2015 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 15 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help provide education for half a million Palestinians.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed KD four million (USD 13.6 million) loan agreement with Tanzania to renovate and expand Zanzibar Hospital. (end)
