Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Huawei Executives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, China, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Friday Chairman of Supervisor Board of Huawei Guo Ping, Chairman of Huawei in Middle East and Central Asia Chang Yi and President of Huawei Technologies for Northern Gulf region.
The Huawei executives briefed His Highness the Crown Prince, who received them as his residence in Hangzhou, about projects and achievements of the company in the State of Kuwait.
They also talked about quest to provide best information technology and communication services in Kuwait.
The executives offered a painting as a gift for His Highness the Crown Prince.
Attending the audience were Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad, Minister of Justie and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rquba, Director of His Highness the Crown Princeآ's office Jamal Al-Theyab, Crown Prince Diwanآ's Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Mazen Al-Essa and Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Ambassador Sadeq Marafi. (end)
