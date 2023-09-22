Quantexa Appoints Industry Luminaries To Its Advisory Board To Accelerate Growth Plans

The expansion of Quantexa's Advisory Board comes at a pivotal time for the organization, following the completion of a $129 million Series E funding round, led by GIC, where Quantexa joined an elite group of UK tech companies reaching breakout unicorn status. It was also announced this year that Quantexa will invest over $155M in the global AI industry over the next three years to help clients advance the use of AI to protect, optimize, and grow their organizations. By 2027, Quantexa's total global investment in AI will reach more than $250M.

Ralph Schlosstein, former CEO of Evercore and former President of BlackRock, brings decades of experience in investment banking to Quantexa's Advisory Board. His distinguished career includes playing a strategic role in helping the world's largest asset management firm go public. Ralph's financial acumen will play a pivotal role in shaping corporate strategy initiatives.

Matthew Gould, former CEO of NHSX, joins Quantexa's Advisory Board, after serving as the British ambassador to Israel between 2010 and 2015, where Gould helped to launch the UK-Israel Technologies Hub – an initiative run in Tel Aviv to forge technology partnerships between UK and Israeli companies. More recently, Matthew leveraged his extensive background in healthcare to play a pivotal role in advising NHS on initiatives throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. At NHSX, Gould has been responsible for harnessing the power of data and technology to improve healthcare delivery. Matthew's deep expertise will help Quantexa identify the economies and industries for strategic focus and make decisions on commercial strategy.

Sir Jeremy Fleming, Former Director of GCHQ, and former Deputy Head of MI5, joins the Advisory Board with more than 30 years of experience in intelligence and technology. His extensive background includes developing the National Cyber Security Centre, where he strived to make the UK the safest place to live and do business online. With a passion for making technology use in government more transparent, Sir Fleming will enhance Quantexa's capabilities in addressing emerging threats and opportunities.

"We are pleased to welcome Ralph Schlosstein, Matthew Gould, and Sir Jeremy Fleming to our Advisory Board," said Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa. "Their collective expertise in finance, healthcare, and national security will be invaluable as we continue to develop cutting-edge decision intelligence solutions that address the evolving needs of the market."

“Quantexa's AI-enabled technology allows its customers to protect, optimize, and grow their organizations with efficiency and transparency,” said Ralph Schlosstein, former CEO of Evercore and former President of BlackRock. “ I believe Quantexa is well-positioned to capture the opportunities ahead and increase its share of the emerging Decision Intelligence category. I am looking forward to supporting the executive team as they work to accelerate their organic and inorganic growth strategy.”

"It's an exciting time for me to be joining Quantexa's Advisory Board, at this critical stage of growth for the company," said Matthew Gould. "Quantexa's innovative approach to helping customers in the private and public sectors make data their most valuable utility is revolutionizing decision making across multiple industries. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Quantexa to connect data and drive better outcomes for organizations.”

Sir Jeremy Fleming, Former Director of GCHQ commented “I'm thrilled to be part of a company at the forefront of AI innovation. I look forward to combining my experience with Quantexa's impressive capabilities, which will continue to shape how their customers use data to protect businesses and citizens.”

With the help of its Advisory Board, Quantexa remains dedicated to empowering organizations to make trusted operational decisions through innovative Decision Intelligence solutions.

