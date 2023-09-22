3D Scanning Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow $16.66 Billion By 2030 | Growing At A CAGR Of 16.3%

3D Scanning Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the 3D scanning Market by Type, Services, Range, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global 3D scanning market size was valued at $3.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



A 3D scanning is an enhanced non-destructive, non-contact technology designed to digitally capture the shapes of physical objects and environment using a line of laser light. Further, 3D scanning technology saves time, money, & effort throughout the production process and also improves output quality. Essentially, 3D scanners employ laser, light, or x-rays to record the dimensions of actual items and create point clouds, which are then used to generate a 3D model of the scanned object using the software.

3D scanning technology is an improved process of analyzing an environment in the real world by collecting data in order to recreate a three-dimensional shape and appearance. Moreover, 3D laser scanner is well suited to the measuring & inspection of curved surfaces and complicated geometries that require enormous volumes of data with the correct description. The 3D scanning market has witnessed significant development, owing to the high adoption of AR/VR devices and the commercialization of autonomous vehicles.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the 3D scanning market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 3D scanning market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the 3D scanning industry include:

⦁Faro Technologies Inc.

⦁Creaform Inc.

⦁Direct Dimensions Inc.

⦁GOM GmbH

⦁Konica Minolta Inc.

⦁Nikon Corporation

⦁Autodesk Inc.

⦁3D Systems Inc.

⦁ShapeGrabber

⦁Maptek Pty Ltd.

The outbreak of COVID-19 significantly impacted the growth of 3D scanning in 2020; however, the rise in demand for virtual reality and augmented reality solutions is expected to witness relatively high growth by the end of 2022. Nevertheless, the market was principally hit by several obstacles created amid the COVID-19 pandemic such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects owing to partial or complete lockdown globally.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global 3D scanning market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in the market, owing to rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next generation 3D scanning solution. The adoption of 3D printing solution across healthcare, construction, and other sectors is expected to propel the growth of the 3D scanning industry in this region.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the 3D scanning market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall 3D scanning market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current 3D scanning market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

⦁The report includes the market share of key vendors and 3D scanning market trends.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Contact Us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn