Amir's Representative Rallies Support For Kuwait's Bid To Join UN Human Rights Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday called on UN members states to vote for Kuwait's bid to join the UN Human Rights Council.
"We are looking forward to the UN member states voting for the State of Kuwait to obtain the Human Rights Council membership for the period from 2024 to 2026 in the elections planned next October," His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said in his speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
His Highness pointed out that Kuwait, through its membership bid, seeks to meet the aspirations of the developing world by extending bridges of cooperation and working in a way that helps reach comprehensive and just solutions to human rights issues in accordance with the provisions of international law, international humanitarian law and UN resolutions.
He renewed adherence to the multilateral international order and to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter to maintain international peace and security and serving all of humanity. (Pick up previous)
