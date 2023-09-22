Amir's Representative Calls For Countering Anti-Muslim Hatred

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday urged international synergy to confront hate speech and media misinformation targeting Muslims.
"As we look forward to boosting global dialogue and spreading the culture of coexistence, tolerance and peace at all levels, Muslims are still facing irresponsible provocative attacks by a number of extremists," His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said in his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He criticized the burning of copies of the Holy Quran in a number of capitals and cities under "flimsy justifications" of freedom of expression.
He underlined the need for concerted international efforts to deal with hate speech and media misinformation targeting Muslims. (Pick up previous)
