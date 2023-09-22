Amir's Representative Departs New York After Heading Kuwait's Delegation To UNGA Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah departed the New York City after heading Kuwait's delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad and his accompanying delegation were seen off by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai. (end)
