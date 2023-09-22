“Uniting To Light Up The Lives Of Brave Children Fighting Cancer & Healing Their Little Hearts”

Petaling Jaya, Selangor Sep 21, 2023 (Issuewire)

-





In a bid to spread hope and create awareness about childhood cancer, BATS Restaurant & Bar is proud to announce a two-week-long charity campaign (18 Sept – 1 Oct 2023), and a spectacular activation event on 24 September 2023. This event, held at the renowned BATS Restaurant & Bar at Sunway Giza Mall, promises to be a heartwarming and memorable occasion for all attendees.

The Kids with Cancer Charity Event aims to bring together individuals from all walks of life who share a common goal: to support children battling cancer and to support their families who are weathering the storm emotionally and financially. Esteemed organisations, communities, and compassionate individuals are cordially invited to contribute towards raising funds that will directly benefit these extraordinary children and their families through our beneficiary National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM).

“We believe that no child should face the battle against cancer alone, and through this event, we aim to make a significant impact on the lives of these young fighters. By joining us in this campaign, you are not only providing much-needed support but also spreading hope and love to these incredible children and their families,” shared Associate Professor Dr. Murallitharan Munisamy, Managing Director of National Cancer Society Malaysia.

On the 24th of September, BATS Restaurant & Bar is set to be an evening filled with entertainment, special performances, discussions by renowned individuals in the field of pediatric oncology who will shed light on the importance of supporting those affected by childhood cancer and opportunities to make generous donations. Guests can expect an inclusive atmosphere as they join hands to make a difference for these brave young fighters.

The Kids Cancer Charity Event will not only be an opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute to a worthy cause but this will be a reminder of the resilience and strength demonstrated by these young and brave children. It is a celebration of life, unity, and the power of collective action in making a positive difference. Together, let's create a world where every child has a fighting chance against cancer.

About National Cancer Society Malaysia

The National Cancer Society of Malaysia (Persatuan Kanser Kebangsaan Malaysia), (NCSM), is the first not-for-profit cancer organisation in Malaysia that provides education, care and support services for people affected by cancer and the general public.

Established in 1966, we are a tax-exempt charity body registered under the laws of the Malaysian Societies Act and Registrar of Societies Malaysia. The Society was founded by the late Dato' Dr S.K. Dharmalingam, Malaysia's first oncologist, and was launched by then Prime Minister of Malaysia, the late YAB Tun Abdul Razak. NCSM is now under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Highness Sultan Paduka Seri Sultan Perak Darul Ridzuan, Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah. The Society is financed entirely by contributions and donations from the public.

We provide holistic cancer–related services to cancer patients, caregivers and the public through our six centres – Cancer and Health Screening Clinic, Nuclear Medicine Centre, Resource and Wellness Centre, Quit Smoking Clinic, Children's Home of Hope and the Adults' Home of Hope.

Our head office is in Kuala Lumpur and we have five other branches nationwide in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Perak and Sarawak.

For more information about the Kids Cancer Charity Event, and how you can get involved, please reach out to us;

For Donations & Sponsorship opportunities:

Geoff Leembruggen

0122752480 or 0129698557

For Marketing & Media enquiries:

Kaucy Raymond

0172067169