Invaders Shell Kutsurub Community In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mykolaiv region, Russians fired on the Kutsurub community in the afternoon, and dead wood caught fire.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, Ukrinform reports.
"In the afternoon of September 21, Russian troops fired on the Kutsurub territorial community of the Mykolaiv district. As a result of the fall of ammunition and fragments from them, dry grass and shrubs caught fire in one of the settlements," the report says.
Read also: Russian troops launch drone attack on Mykolaiv region overnight
It is noted that firefighters of the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit promptly extinguished the fire on an area of 1.5 hectares.
As reported, on September 20, Russians shelled the city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region, damaging houses and cars.
MENAFN22092023000193011044ID1107118092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.