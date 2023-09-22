Invaders Shell Kutsurub Community In Mykolaiv Region

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, Ukrinform reports.

"In the afternoon of September 21, Russian troops fired on the Kutsurub territorial community of the Mykolaiv district. As a result of the fall of ammunition and fragments from them, dry grass and shrubs caught fire in one of the settlements," the report says.

It is noted that firefighters of the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit promptly extinguished the fire on an area of 1.5 hectares.

As reported, on September 20, Russians shelled the city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region, damaging houses and cars.