Three Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Toretsk, Petropavlivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were injured as Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region's Toretsk and Petropavlivka.
The relevant statement was made by Suspilne , referring to Spokesperson for Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Anastasiia Miedviedieva, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On September 21, 2023, the Russian army shelled the Donetsk region's Toretsk and Petropavlivka. Two men and a woman received injuries,” the report states.
A reminder that Russian troops are continuously attacking the Donetsk region. On a daily basis, the enemy is killing and injuring civilians, destroying infrastructure objects.
