President Zelensky Making Surprise Visit To Canada

The relevant statement was made on the official website of the Prime Minister of Canada, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today [September 21 – Ed.] announced that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will visit Canada, from September 21 to 22, 2023. The two leaders will continue to work closely together to strengthen ties between our countries and help ensure the Ukrainian people can continue to defend themselves against Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the report states.

As part of the visit, President Zelensky will meet with Canada's Members of Parliament and deliver an address to Parliament. Then, he will travel to Toronto and“meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine's future”.

“Canada, along with its Allies and partners, will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. In close coordination, we will apply more economic pressure on Putin's regime until it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada emphasized.

A reminder that earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Washington to meet with the leadership of the United States.